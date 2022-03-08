Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Okta by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Okta by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $154.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.51 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.39.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

