Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 13,661 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 26,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 351,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $5,463,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

