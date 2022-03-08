Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 9,437 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

