Wedmont Private Capital Invests $667,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.