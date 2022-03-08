Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.