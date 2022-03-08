Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

