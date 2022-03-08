Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lifted to Buy at 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.64.

NASDAQ WB opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Weibo has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Weibo by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

