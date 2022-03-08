Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $381.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $380.91 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $488.01 and its 200 day moving average is $539.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

