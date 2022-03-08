Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

