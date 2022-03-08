Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 241,484 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after buying an additional 363,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 519,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 180,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

