Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 83,988.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

