Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 157,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the second quarter valued at $1,814,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sema4 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,559,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $2,288,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMFR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

