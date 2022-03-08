Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 478,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,246,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 198,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 713,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,616,180. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

