Wells Fargo & Company Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $291.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $291.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.73.

LHX stock opened at $270.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.93. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

