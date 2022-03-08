Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to “Equal Weight”

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

