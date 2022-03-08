Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,097 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

WABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

