Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) to post $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of WAB traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.68. 67,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.18. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $99.17. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

