Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$27.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$45.14 and a 1 year high of C$61.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

