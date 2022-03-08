Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Nicholas Cadbury Sells 2,924 Shares of Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.74), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($98,654.35).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,473 ($32.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,032.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,103.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. Whitbread plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,646 ($47.77).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.09).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.