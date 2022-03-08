White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000.

UOCT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. 369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12.

