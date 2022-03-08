White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 2.0% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,554,139. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74.

