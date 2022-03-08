White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $820,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 145,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter.

UJAN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 36,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

