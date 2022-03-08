White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $6.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 192,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,805. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

