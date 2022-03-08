White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,019 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.
Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.86. 323,730 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $69.76. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.