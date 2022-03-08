William Blair Comments on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Patterson Companies in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

PDCO stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

