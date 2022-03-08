WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,784 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIMI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 386,683 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 487,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 334,735 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

WIMI stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.