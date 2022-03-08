Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $28.79 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 2.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,270. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.74. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $258.02 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

