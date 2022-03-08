Wing Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.67 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $19.67 million and $2.90 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00020989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.15 or 0.06644779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,373.59 or 0.99624482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046121 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,273 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

