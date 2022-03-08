Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,350.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $320.61 or 0.00825872 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $109,006.36 and approximately $5,350.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00034014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00104794 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.