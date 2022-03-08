W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 8%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 354,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,581,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.
WTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $844.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.
About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
