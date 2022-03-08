WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of WVFC stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

