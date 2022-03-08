Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

