Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,250 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Xilinx by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,846 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $57,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 8.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.26.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

