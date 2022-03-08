Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68.
Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yandex (YNDX)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.