Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Yandex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yandex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,322 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after purchasing an additional 213,209 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Yandex by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

