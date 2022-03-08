Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) to report $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $102.65 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $127.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

