Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $3.61 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $13.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $15.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.02 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $17.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

ABUS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,999. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $428.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

