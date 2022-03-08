Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $3.61 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $13.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $15.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.02 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $17.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

ABUS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,999. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $428.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.