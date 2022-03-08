Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check-Cap.
Several analysts have issued reports on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of CHEK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.43.
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
