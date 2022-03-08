Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $8.18 on Tuesday, hitting $359.02. 883,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,362. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.