Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Post -$0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,850%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,015 shares of company stock valued at $264,236. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Xencor in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

