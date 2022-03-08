Zacks: Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

CLVS stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 157,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,821. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $224.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,670,000 after buying an additional 1,439,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after buying an additional 2,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 192,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 618,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

