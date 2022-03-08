Zacks: Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $473.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will announce $473.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.89 million and the highest is $476.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $425.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,184 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,223,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,313,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $212.05 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $132.87 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

