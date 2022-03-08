Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,955,000 after purchasing an additional 111,259 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.06. 374,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

