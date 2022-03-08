Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) to announce $50.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.12 million and the highest is $51.07 million. Radius Health reported sales of $56.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $256.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $269.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $284.77 million, with estimates ranging from $260.38 million to $364.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

