Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.62). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 74,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after buying an additional 47,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,796,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 60,785 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.63.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

