Zacks: Analysts Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

VNOM opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,975,579 shares of company stock worth $51,132,277. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

