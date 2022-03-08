Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.71. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. 1,184,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,564. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,233,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CDK Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

