Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $12.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $15.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.70.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $4,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $174.80 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $174.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

