Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 47,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.