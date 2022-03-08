Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will report sales of $106.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.69 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $101.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $449.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $462.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $516.33 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

LOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $55.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.56. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

In related news, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

