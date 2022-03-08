Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.31. Mastech Digital posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastech Digital.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastech Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.