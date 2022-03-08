Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.31. Mastech Digital posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastech Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mastech Digital stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,608. The firm has a market cap of $206.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

